NYC Mayor Adams Appoints Joel Eisdorfer To Growing List Of “Senior Advisors”

NYC Mayor Eric Adams has named Joel Eisdorfer, a renowned Boro Park askan, as a senior advisor to his administration.

Eisdorfer is the first chasidic Jew, and the third Orthodox Jew overall, to be appointed to the Adams administration. Eisdorfer served as a senior staffer to Adams prior to his becoming mayor.

Eisdorfer joins a growing list of “senior advisors” that Adam’s has appointed such as Ingrid Lewis-Martin, Stefan Ringel, Eric Ulrich, Gladys Miranda and others.

In addition to being close to Adams, Eisdorfer has served on the Boro Park Jewish Community Council for 12 years and on Brooklyn’s Community Board 12 for some two decades.

Numerous Jewish officials hailed Eisdorfer’s appointment.

NYPD Inspector Richie Taylor said “I’ve worked with Joel for over a decade and have seen first-hand how caring, dedicated and effective he is. I couldn’t have a better partner than Joel and the people of New York City couldn’t have a better person who understands the needs of the Jewish community and all communities. Joel is a consummate professional who is all about public service and making government work for people. It’s an honor to call Joel my close friend and I look forward to accomplishing many more great things together with him.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)