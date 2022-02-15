WATCH: Curious Locals Speak To Lev Tahor Members At Their Latest Stop -NORTH MACEDONIA!

In their latest destination in their recent wanderings in the Balkan area of southeast Europe, a group of Lev Tahor members is now residing in North Macedonia.

As YWN reported, Lev Tahor members left Bosnia a week and a half ago and briefly crossed into Montenegro before continuing to Albania.

Apparently, they weren’t granted permission to stay in Albania and crossed into neighboring North Macedonia, where they are now temporarily residing. Their strange attire has attracted much attention from their neighbors, who have been videoing the Lev Tahor members and posting them on social media along with footage of group members from security cameras.

In one video posted on Monday, locals can be heard trying to engage one of the Lev Tahor members in conversation, asking him in English: “Do you work? Do you study?” The Lev Tahor member can be heard responding that “we came here to visit,” but the rest of the conversation is drowned out by the loud voices of the locals speaking to each other.

The locals have apparently done their online research because as the Lev Tahor member turns to go back inside, one of the locals asks him: “You’re Lev Tahor, right?” The Lev Tahor member doesn’t respond and heads toward the door, where another Lev Tahor member beckons him to come back in.

