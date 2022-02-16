WATCH: Pelosi In Knesset: “Israel’s Creation Was Greatest Achievement Of 20th Century”

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and a delegation of Democratic House members visited the Knesset on Wednesday morning and were honored with a greeting ceremony headed by Pelosi’s Israeli counterpart, Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy.

Levy welcomed Pelosi to the Knesset in Hebrew, thanking her for the US support of Israel and its right to defend itself, including financial assistance for Israel’s security needs, especially the Iron Dome missile defense system.

First-grade students from an Israeli school near the Gaza border were invited to the ceremony as a gesture of gratitude for the US support of the Iron Dome, with Levy saying: “On this day, I want to thank you in the name of the children sitting here, in the name of the residents of the south, and in the name of the citizens of the entire state of Israel for the assistance package approved in Congress under your leadership, for the benefit of Israel’s supply of interceptors for the Iron Dome.”

“You have chosen to support the right of the State of Israel to defend itself against terrorism. You have chosen to stand by the only democracy in the Middle East. You have chosen to assist the State of Israel to save the lives of its citizens, including every boy and girl here in the plenum.”

In her speech, Pelosi stated: “I have long said that the greatest political achievement of the 20th century was the establishment of the State of Israel and I am very proud that America is Israel’s oldest ally.”

Pelosi added that her friendship with Israel is also a personal one. “It’s personal for me because when I was born my father was a New Deal Congressman and he was a strong advocate for the establishment of the State of Israel. He said at that time: ‘Any failure on the part of the US government to assume its full share of responsibility for the realization of this ideal can only destroy one hope which is left to maintain thousands of homeless and destitute Jews in Europe who cannot return to their former homes.'”

“That was just one reason for the establishment of the State of Israel,” Pelosi said.

The delegation members are scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, President Isaac Herzog, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, and other senior Israeli officials.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)