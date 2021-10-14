Pelosi: “My Father Pushed FDR To Back Jewish State, Support Of Israel In My DNA”

US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday told Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, currently on a three-day visit to the US, that “for many of us, support of Israel is in our DNA.”

Pelosi told Lapid that during his time in Congress, her father, Rep. Thomas D’Alesandro Jr. of Maryland, pushed former President Franklin Delano Roosevelt to support the establishment of Israel.

“It is a privilege to talk about the importance of the US-Israel bond, one based on our mutual security, mutual values, and is again something that is a source of pride to all of us in the Congress who work on this,” Pelosi continued.

“Support for Israel has always been bipartisan in the Congress of the US and continues to be so.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)