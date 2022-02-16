“Haman Also Began With The Children:” HaGaon HaRav Bergman Slams Lieberman

Rosh Yeshivas HaGaon HaRav Meir Tzvi Bergman, one of the zakeinim of the Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah and the son-in-law of HaGaon HaRav Shach, z’tl, compared Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman to Haman.

Children from Talmud Torah Ayelet HaShachar in Bnei Brak visited HaRav Bergman in his home on Tuesday and the Rav spoke to them, saying: “The yesod of Klal Yisrael are the tinokos shel beis Rabban. Haman, in his time, also said: ‘I’ll begin with the children.'”

“They’re rising against us – the Erev Rav, they want to fight against the Torah HaKedosha, everything that is very precious to us.”

“We need to be mechazeik and we’ll tell the whole world that we won’t waver. B’siyata dishmaya, Hakadosh Baruch Hu will have mercy on Am Yisrael that the sitra achra will be removed from the world and we’ll be zocheh to biyas Moshiach Tzidkeinu.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)