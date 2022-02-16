SEE IT! Hillary Clinton Confronted Over Durham Allegation That Her Campaign Paid To ‘Infiltrate’ Trump Tower, White House

Hillary Clinton on Tuesday morning was confronted with questions regarding special counsel John Durham’s allegation that her 2016 campaign paid a company to spy on former President Donald Trump at the White House and Trump Tower.

The former Presidential candidate declined to comment to a reporter from the Daily Mail. Watch below.

On Monday, White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also refused to address the bombshell allegations.

“That’s something I can’t speak to from this podium, so I refer you to the Department of Justice,” Jean-Pierre said.