ABOUT FACE: Fauci Says Additional Booster Shots Now Being Evaluated [VIDEO]

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday that future requirements for COVID-19 shots and boosters are being monitored.

“The potential future requirement for an additional boost or a fourth shot for mRNA or a third shot for J&J is being very carefully monitored in real time,” Fauci said during a press briefing. “Recommendations, if needed, will be updated according to the data as it evolves.”

“This should not be confused with the fact that for many immunocompromised people, already a second booster shot, namely a fourth dose of an mRNA, is recommended because of what we know about their poor response to the initial regimen,” he added.

Just days ago, Fauci said that annual booster shots may not be necessary for every American.

“It will depend on who you are,” Fauci said. “But if you are a normal, healthy 30-year-old person with no underlying conditions, you might need a booster only every four or five years.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)