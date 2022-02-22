Likud MK: “Who Imagined That A Kippa-Wearing Party Would Harm Jewish Identity”

Likud MK Galit Distal-Atbaryan on Sunday met with the Rav of Petach Tikvah, HaRav Michah HaLevi, a senior Dati Leumi Rav, to discuss the danger the giyur reform approved in a Knesset committee on Sunday poses to Am Yisrael.

Distal-Atbaryan described the meeting as “shocking” and said that HaRav Levi “explained to me the consequences of the giyur law that Yamina is passing. The most significant consequence is that as soon as this law passes, the State of Israel ceases to be a Jewish State and de facto becomes a state of all its citizens.”

“What Yamina is doing here is an earthquake – Israelis have never had to search through records to know (if it matters to them, of course) whether the person they are marrying is Jewish, but thanks to Naftali and (Yamina MK) Nir Orbach, from now on Israelis in the Jewish State will have to deal with the same phenomenon that the Jews of the Diaspora have been facing for years.”

“From now on, every minor from a non-Jewish family will be able to declare himself a Jew thanks to Matan Kahana’s law.”

“Who imagined that the elimination of Jewish identity would come from a party of kippah wearers,” she sadly concluded.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)