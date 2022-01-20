WATCH: “Chareidim Are The Elite IDF Unit Of The State”

Amid the fiery speeches in the Knesset on Monday prior to the vote on the Chareidi conscription law, there were some memorable moments, with Chareidi and other MKs speaking from the Knesset plenum one after the other, defending the right of the Chareidim to preserve their religious lifestyle.

One of the speeches that echoed through the plenum was that of Likud MK Galit Distel Atbaryan, who silenced the plenum with her words spoken from the heart in particularly loud tones.

“You should know – my Chareidi brothers, you’re not alone!” she began. “The flagship of the right is behind you one hundred percent. And not as a favor or donation – because you’re the Sayeret Hamatklal (elite IDF unit) of the Jewish identity of this State. What’s happening now is intolerable, under the protection of the fake right, a center of ignorance headed by someone who doesn’t even have a high school certificate [a reference to Yair Lapid].”

“And in the merit of the anti-Zionist left, the heart of this Jewish state has been pushed into the corner. We’re on the brink of a volcano and this situation can’t continue. The religious and Zionist majority is being trampled. How much can you beat us already? This won’t continue!”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)