Reform Rabbi MK Welcomes Passing Of Giyur Law: “Enshrines Reform Giyur Into Law”

The giyur reform proposed by Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana was approved in the Knesset’s Ministerial Legislative Committee on Sunday.

“We’re making history,” Kahana said in response to the approval of his legislation, which was opposed by virtually all Rabbanim – Chareidi and Dati Leumi alike – with even the new head of the Giyur Authority that he hand-selected expressing opposition to the reforms. “Together we’re taking another step in preserving the Jewish identity of the state of Israel.”

Reform Rabbi MK Gilad Kariv (Labor) welcomed the clause in the law that enshrines the legal status of Reform “conversions” into law.

“Kahana’s giyur law doesn’t change the legal situation that has existed until now,” Kariv stated. “Reform conversions are valid for the purposes of the Law of Return.”

UTJ MK Meir Porush stated: “Unfortunately, and shamefully, rejoicing about the law is heard from the Reform and liberals.”

“This is an attempt to turn Judaism into an open club where the more converts there are, the better,” said UTJ MK Yaakov Asher. “He’s opening a dangerous competition in which Rabbanim will convert goyim wholesale. The destruction of the Rabbanut and the giyur system will be associated with Minister Kahana and his cronies from Yamina as an everlasting disgrace.”

In a rare move, the Chief Rabbanim, HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Yosef and HaGaon HaRav Dovid Lau, sent a letter to the government ministers asking them to prevent the passing of Kahana’s law, which of course, and sadly, went unheeded.

They wrote, among other things: “This law in is in the category of ‘oppressing a convert’ since whoever undergoes this process will not be considered a ger tzedek by the majority of Rabbanim and dayanim of Israel.”

