Kyle Rittenhouse Launching Group to Hold Lying Media Accountable [VIDEO]

The 18-year-old who was cleared of any wrongdoing in killing two violent protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin last year said that he is preparing to file lawsuits against news organizations and personalities for the “lies” they spread about him.

Speaking to Tucker Carlson on Fox News, Kyle Rittenhouse said he and his team will be launching “The Media Accountability Project” that will “help fundraise and hold the media accountable for the lies they said and deal with them in court.”

“I don’t want to see anybody else have to deal with what I went through,” Rittenhouse said.

Rittenhouse said that one of the people he is looking at suing is ‘The View’ co-host Whoopi Goldberg, who was recently suspended over her comments on the Holocaust.

“She called me a ‘murderer’ after I was acquitted by a jury of my peers,” Rittenhouse said. “She went on to still say that. And there’s others. Don’t forget about Cenk [Uygur] from ‘The Young Turks.’ He called me a murderer before verdict and continues to call me a murderer.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)