In 1st Statement, Israel Backs Ukrainian Sovereignty, Doesn’t Name Russia

Israel, which finds itself in an extremely delicate situation regarding the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, issued on Wednesday its first official response to Russia’s recognition of separatist areas in eastern Ukraine.

“Israel shares the concern of the international community regarding the steps taken in eastern Ukraine and the serious escalation in the situation,” a Foreign Ministry statement said. “Israel supports the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine.”

The statement also expressed concern about the welfare of the Israelis and Jews living in Ukraine. “Israel is concerned about the welfare of thousands of Israeli citizens living in Ukraine and the welfare of the large Jewish community in the country.”

“Israel hopes for a diplomatic solution that will lead to calm and is willing to help if asked.”

“Israel is ready and willing to immediately transfer humanitarian assistance to Ukraine according to its needs and is in contact with the Ukrainian authorities.”

Russia’s presence in Syria, where Israel frequently carries out strikes against Iranian-backed militia groups, requires Israel to maintain good relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On Tuesday, Israel evacuated its embassy in Kyiv, relocating to the city of Lviv in western Ukraine.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)