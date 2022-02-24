HaRav Berel Lazar: “Add Tefillos On Shabbos That Blood Won’t Be Spilled”

In the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with Jews on both sides of the conflict, Chief Rabbi of Russia HaRav Berel Lazar issued a special letter to the Jews of Russia calling for them to share in the pain of their brethren.

“Shalom is one of the names of Hakadosh Baruch Hu and we daven to Him every day that there will be peace between people and between nations, and that’s also His ratzon – that we’ll do whatever is in our power for a life of shalom between all,” HaRav Lazer wrote.

“We call to daven that blood will not be spilled, chalilah, and of course, to provide as much support as possible to whoever is facing particular difficulties, including those who were forced to leave their homes, who now need physical assistance and emotional support. We’ll all open our hearts with emunah and bitachon and b’ezras Hashem we’ll be zocheh to calmness and tranquility.”

Following HaRav Lazar’s appeal, hundreds of Jewish kehillos throughout Russia were mechazeik – by increasng shiurei Torah, minyanim for tefillos and Tehillim, and resolving to attend shul on Shabbos – out of a sense of solidarity and empathy with Acheinu Bnei Yisrael in all locations.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)