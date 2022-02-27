Bennett Speaks With Putin, Offers To Mediate Between Russia & Ukraine

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Israeli media reported early Sunday afternoon.

Bennett expressed his concern about the situation in Ukraine and the escalating humanitarian crisis and Putin responded that he is ready for negotiations.

Putin told Bennett that a Russian delegation is in the city of Gomel in Belarus and is ready to hold negotiations with Ukraine but Kyiv refused the offer.

Bennett, who had been asked by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy several times to mediate with Russia, offered to negotiate between the two countries.

Zelesnkky did not reject negotiations with Russia but refused to hold them in Belarus as he said he’s only willing to hold talks in neutral territory, in a country where rockets are not being fired from into Ukrainian territory, saying that the Russian move of sending a delegation to Belarus is a manipulation.

Putin and Bennett agreed to stay in close contact, an Israeli official said.

Following the conversation, the Kremlin issued a statement saying that Putin told Bennett that he wants to hold negotiations with Ukraine in Belarus and Bennett offered to mediate.

