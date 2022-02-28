NAZI WANNABE? Marjorie Taylor Greene Addresses White Nationalist Event [VIDEO]

Marjorie Taylor Greene, the controversial Republican who has made a number of antisemitic remarks already, attended and addressed an event on Saturday headed by Nick Fuentes, an unabashed, virulent anti-Semite and Holocaust denier.
Greene and another Republican, Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona, were at the America First Political Action Conference, an extreme far-right group organized by Fuentes. The event was to counterbalance the ongoing CPAC convention, with both events being held in Orlando, Florida.
“Now they’re going on about Russia, Vladimir Putin is Hitler… they say that’s not a good thing,” Fuentes said, adding “I shouldn’t have said that” while laughing maniacally.
After the event, Greene was pressed on her attendance, but claimed that she didn’t know Fuentes or what he stood for.
“I do not know Nick Fuentes. I have never heard him speak, I have never seen a video [of him],” she claimed. “I do not know what his views are so I am not aligned with anything that is controversial.”
At what point do her excuses wear thin?
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Marjorie and Gosar are two of the most avid Trump supporters in the GOP. He has praised and feted both of them. To date Trump has not condemned their repeated attendance at white supremacist events. Kevin McCarthy has stayed silent as well.
Cheney, Kinzinger and Romney have all spoken out.
The future of the GOP is at stake. Will it be Trump and his populist cronies or will it be the moral and upstanding members of the GOP who are shunned by Trump and current GOP leadership.
The only reason I could think that YWN wants to throw MTG under the bus is that she’s Conservative and YWN is run by Leftists. Stop printing this tosh about her. She’s fighting for God, life liberty, and the pursuit of happiness
Horrible
LIES, LIES, AND MORE LIES. And this time it’s YWN’s own lies, not just AP’s lies that YWN chooses to republish.
Marjorie Taylor Greene, the controversial Republican who has made a number of antisemitic remarks already
Only if you count zero as a number.
Nick Fuentes, an unabashed, virulent anti-Semite and Holocaust denier.
I am no fan of Fuentes, and I’m not in a position to dispute these labels, but I’m not willing to accept them just because someone says so, especially if that person is quoting that vicious hate group, the SPLC. The one quote provided in this article reads like it was a bitter joke, so it doesn’t prove anything. I wouldn’t have spoken at his event, because למיחש מיבעי, but someone who does speak at it cannot be accused of antisemitism. Indeed even knowingly speaking at an event organized by an antisemite doesn’t make the speaker one too. But especially when the speaker says she doesn’t know whether he is one or not, and there’s no reason to doubt her.
What’s wrong with that excuse?
The PAC is titled “America First”. Does it not make sense that a conservative politician would appreciate that view?
Yes, if she knew that the head of a group is a bigot then, no, she should not attend his convention. But who said that is what happened?