Largest Plane in the World Destroyed in Russian Bombing

The world’s largest-ever aircraft, affectionately named Mriya, has been destroyed in a Russian bombardment on an airfield near Kyiv.

The plane, officially called the Antonov AN225, will be rebuilt once hostilities end, Ukraine said.

“We will rebuild the plane. We will fulfill our dream of a strong, free, and democratic Ukraine,” a tweet from the Ukrainian government’s official Twitter account said. The tweet included a picture of the craft in flight with the caption, “They burned the biggest plane, but our Mriya will never perish.”

The plane, built by Ukrainian aircraft manufacturer Antonov, the AN225 can lift carry 600 tons of people and cargo, compared to the 548 that can be carried by the also massive Airbus A380-800. The aircraft has 32 landing wheels and can carry over 660,000 pounds of fuel, allowing it to fly up to 2,800 miles with a full payload.

In a tweet, the aircraft manufacturer said that the bombed plane has not yet been inspected by experts and thus they cannot yet report on the technical condition of Mriya or give an idea of what it would take to put it back into service.

