Report: Jewish Oligarch Roman Abramovich Mediating Between Russia & Ukraine

Russian-Israeli billionaire Roman Abramovich is in Belarus assisting the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

Abramovich, who has close ties with the Jewish communities in both countries, participated in the negotiations at the request of Ukraine.

“I can confirm that Roman Abramovich was contacted by the Ukrainian side for support in achieving a peaceful resolution and that he has been trying to help ever since,” Abramovich’s spokesperson told the UK’s Press Association news agency.

“Considering what is at stake, we would ask for your understanding as to why we have not commented on neither the situation as such nor his involvement.”

Earlier this week, Abramovich, the owner of the UK Chelsea soccer team, gave over control of the team to the foundation trustees amid fears of sanctions against him due to his ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and amid US threats of sanctions against Russia, a number of representatives of Israeli organizations wrote a letter to US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides, requesting that Abramovich be excluded from any sanctions against Russian oligarchs.

The signatories of the letter, including Chief Rabbi HaRav Dovid Lau, Yad Vashem director Dani Dayan, and the head of Sheba Hospital, praised Abramovich’s generosity and contributions to Israel and the Jewish people and noted the negative impact sanctions against him would have on Israel and Jews.

Yad Vashem announced last week that Abramovich had made a significant donation of millions of shekels, and is now the second-largest donor to Yad Vashem, after the Adelsons. Abramovich is believed to have given about $500 million in recent years to Israeli and Jewish causes.

Abramovich’s maternal grandparents were from Ukraine and his paternal grandparents were from Belarus and moved to Lithuania after the Russian revolution. They were deported to Siberia by the Soviets after they annexed Lithuania in 1940 and his grandfather died in an NKVD camp in 1942.

