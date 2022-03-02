Last Families Leave Uman, National Guard Unit Patrols Kever Area

The last bus to rescue Israelis living in Uman left on Monday night with families, women, and children toward the border crossing with Hungary, leaving about 70 individual Jews still in Uman.

The decision to leave was made as the danger in the area mounts as the Russians began bombing civilian homes and shopping centers.

“Ukraine is experiencing a scenario we never thought of in our wildest dreams,” Itiel Dvosh, a resident of Uman, told Kol Chai on Tuesday morning.

“There’s been air-raid sirens since Thursday. At first, we thought that it was far away and people were apathetic but as more time passed, people understood that it was happening close to home. They exploded weapon depots in villages around Uman.”

“Until yesterday, I didn’t want to leave because I wanted to help those who remained and couldn’t leave. Yesterday at 11 p.m., we left Uman and we just reached the Carpathian region near the Hungarian border.”

“We passed through many checkpoints, even in villages, where they prepared obstacles for the Russian army. At every place, they checked us – not soldiers or policemen but civilians in civil service. As soon as you speak to them everything is fine.”

The interviewer asked Davosh if he’s frightened, and he responded: “My fears are for the women and children on the buses. We stopped now at one of the motels because there’s a woman here who’s about to give birth. They brought an ambulance here and the whole convoy stopped on the side and is waiting until she’s evacuated.”

Davosh said they originally intended to go to Moldova but heard that it was impossible due to the hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians who already fled there.

Meanwhile in Uman, a special unit of the Ukrainian National Guard, in coordination with Ichud Breslov B’Uman, is guarding the area of Reb Nachman’s tzion.

Due to emergency guidelines ordering total darkness throughout the night, all the windows of buildings by Reb Nachman’s kever have been sealed.

