MORE SABER RATTLING: Russia Says Hacking Its Satellites Is An “Act of War”

After Russia’s space agency was hit with a cyberattack carried out by hacking group Anonymous, Russia warned that hacking its satellites is an act of war.

Anonymous said Wednesday that it had hacked into Russian satellites so that the military has “no more control over their spy satellites.”

Russia’s space chief Dmitry Rogozin denied that there was any breach of its agency, and issued a chilling message.

“I want to warn everyone who tries to do it that it is essentially a crime, which should be toughly punished,” he said. “Because disabling the satellite group of any country is generally a casus belli, that is, a reason to go to war.”

Rogozin also accused Anonymous of being nothing more than a group of “scammers and petty swindlers,” vowing to bring anyone who damages Russia’s space programs to justice.

Anonymous claims that it has successfully breached more than 300 Russian websites and has offered Russian troops $53,000 to give up their tanks.

