South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham called for the assassination of Russian President Vladimir Putin during a Fox News appearance Thursday.

“How does this end?” Graham asked. “Somebody in Russia has to step up to the plate. Is there a Brutus in Russia?”

“The only way this ends is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out,” Graham said. “You’d be doing your country a great service, and the world a great service.”

