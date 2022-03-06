TERROR IN J-M: 2 Policemen Wounded In Stabbing In Old City [VIDEOS]

Two Border Police officers were injured by an Arab terrorist at the entrance to the Old City of Jerusalem early Sunday morning.

The terrorist, a 19-year-old resident of east Jerusalem, approached the policemen near Lion’s Gate at about 4:30 a.m. and pulled out a knife, and stabbed them.

Nearby police officers shot at the terrorist and neutralized him.

The police officers, who were lightly to moderately wounded in the attack, were treated at the scene and evacuated to Hadassah Medical Center in Ein Kerem for further medical treatment.

The paramedics also determined the death of the terrorist at the scene.

Internal Security Minister Omer Bar-Lav said: “In the near future, until after Ramadan, terrorists and extremist forces will try to inflame the region – the Border Police will be alert and ready.

Ramadan begins this year on April 2 and ends on May 2. Last year’s Operation Guardian of the Walls began during Ramadan.

