Frum girl arrested

Rachmanim Bnei Rachmanim – please help save Sara Bat Orit (a 17 year old girl) who is locked in prison in chutz la’aretz due to the exploitation of one of the passengers. He asked this young girl to help him move a suitcase at the airport, and she was immediately arrested and put in custody. She has nothing to do with the matter. CLICK HERE TO DONATE!

Her parents have hired a local attorney, and they need to travel abroad for the proceedings, which can take up to a month

As the parents need to deal with this crisis, there is another crisis brewing at home where the care of the other 7 children call on the shoulders of their daughter, who is only 14 years old. They have brought in some outside help to help with the basic cleaning cooking and organizing, but with the parents unable to work at this time, they do not even know how they will pay for anything

May Hashem grant you much bracha and hatzlacha for you and your loved ones

Thank you for your generous help

