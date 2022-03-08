TROUBLING: Missionaries Planning Mass Conversions for Jews Fleeing Ukraine

A Christian missionary group is planning to perform a mass baptism on Jews fleeing Ukraine to Israel, Yad L’Achim is warning.

Chosen People Ministries, a missionary group based in the U.S., put out a request to its members to help Jewish refugees fleeing to Israel, adding that it plans to hold a mass conversion ceremony on the first night of Pesach.

The organization, which has churches in Yerushalayim, Ramat Gan, and Bat Yam, already targets Jews in Israel, with missionaries masquerading as religious Jews to ensnare people.

“Nerya Arbov [one of the senior missionaries in Israel] has dedicated much time and effort to helping four Ukrainian families who escaped the war zone to move to an apartment in Israel,” the organization wrote to its followers. “He writes: ‘Not only did we meet them at the airport, but we also found them apartments that we furnished. These people have participated in meetings of our congregation and some have already accepted Yeshu. Before Pesach [Passover] we plan to baptize 15 people’.”

Yad L’Achim is vowing to foil the mass conversion.

“They won’t succeed. We will stay in contact with rabbis in Ukraine and with absorption enters in Israel to ensure that the missionaries do not take advantage of the distress and won’t be able to put their hands on innocent Jews escaping the war, in the hope and prayer that we will succeed in thwarting the missionary plot.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)