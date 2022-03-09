GOOD RIDDANCE: Israel Eliminated Two Iranian Officers In Syria, Iran Vows Revenge

In a rare move, Iran announced that two of its Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) officers were killed in strikes attributed to Israel near Damascus early Monday morning.

“In the course of an attack by the Zionist regime on the outskirts of Damascus yesterday, two Iranian forces were killed,” the IRGC stated. “The Zionist regime will undoubtedly pay for this crime.”

According to a Kan News report, this is the first time in four years that Iran admitted that it suffered casualties in an Israeli strike in Syria. The last time Iran admitted to casualties was in April 2018 when seven IRGC members were killed in an Israeli strike on a base near Homs. Iran responded a month later with a barrage of rockets fired at Israel.

The strikes on Sunday night, the first since Russia invaded Ukraine, targeted an Iranian weapons depot.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)