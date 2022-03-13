WATCH: Sifrei Torah In Kyiv, Uman Evacuated To Safe Rooms

Sifrei Torah in Uman and Kyiv were evacuated to secure locations out of fear of possible looting or theft as the war continues to rage across Ukraine.

In Uman last week, United Hatzalah representatives gathered the Sifrei Torah and transferred them to safes and secure rooms where they will remain until the danger passes.

In Kyiv, Rav Moshe Azman removed the Sifrei Torah from the historical Brotzky shul about a week ago to protect them from Russian bombings, fire, and possible looting or theft.

Rav Azman has been providing shelter for thousands of Jews and some non-Jews in the town of Anatevka, west of Kyiv. He has also arranged secure convoys and rescue flights, evacuating thousands of Jews from Ukraine to its borders and then to Israel and other countries.

Rav Azamn has announced that he will be the last Jew to leave Ukraine. “I won’t leave Ukraine and I won’t leave the Jews alone. They need me. People are hungry, the elderly have no medications, and the children are in distress.”

Anatevka was established six years ago by Rav Azman as a refuge for Jews fleeing the war in eastern Ukraine between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian forces.

