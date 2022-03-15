TOUGH GUY: Elon Musk Challenges Putin to Physical Fight with Ukraine as the Prize

The richest man in the world, Elon Musk, is challenging Russian President Vladimir Putin to a physical fight to determine the fate of Ukraine.

The eccentric mega-billionaire Musk wrote on Twitter, “I hereby challenge Vladimir Putin to single combat. Stakes are Ukraine.”

“Do you accept this fight?” he asked in Russian.

In response to one of his 77 million followers who questioned his thinking, Musk said that he was “absolutely serious” about the challenge.

“If Putin could so easily humiliate the west, then he would accept the challenge. But he will not,” Musk wrote.

Putin has yet to respond to Musk’s offer to fight.

Вы согласны на этот бой? @KremlinRussia_E — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 14, 2022

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)