Yair Lapid Reads Tehillim At Kever Of The Chasam Sofer

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, who is currently on a diplomatic trip to countries bordering Ukraine, visited the kever of the Chasan Sofer in Bratislava, Slovakia on Monday.

Lapid, who recited Tehillim at the kever, spoke afterward and seemed to take advantage of his limited knowledge about the Chasam Sofer to address Chareidi-related political issues from the Slovakian capital: “It’s moving to come to the kever of the Chasam Sofer who encouraged his talmidim to learn science and not only Torah because he believed that Torah, learning, and work should be done together. He believed that the goal is one – to come to Eretz Yisrael, to contribute to its prosperity.”

“He once said and this is a beautiful saying: ‘The land of Eretz Yisrael is more kodesh than the Shamayim of Chutz L’Eretz.’ In order to work the land of Eretz Yisrael, it’s necessary to learn and know the world. He was someone who was familiar with the world and contributed from his wisdom. It’s moving to stand here opposite this kever that the Jews saved from the Nazis with their last kochos.”

Slovak Foreign Minister Ivan Korčok accompanied Lapid to the Chasam Sofer’s kever and also gifted Lapid with a commemorative coin embossed with a likeness of the Chasam Sofer that was issued on the occasion of the 250th anniversary of his birth.

Lapid also met with the heads of the Jewish kehilla in Bratislava.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)