Emirates to Begin Flying to Israel in June

Emirates Airlines has confirmed that it will begin daily flights to Tel Aviv beginning on June 23rd. The airline will use its three-class Boeing 777-300ER aircraft on the route, which features eight private suites in first class, 42 lie-flat seats in business class, and 304 seats in economy.

“We look forward to finally welcoming customers onboard our flights to and from Tel Aviv this summer, and offer them substantial connectivity to and through our Dubai hub as COVID travel restrictions continue to ease around the world and more borders open up,” said Emirates COO Adnan Kazim.

“In addition to unlocking tremendous pent-up demand, Emirates’ debut into Israel will mean more choice for travelers as they return to the skies, and more opportunities for businesses to visit Dubai and beyond to our far-reaching network of almost 130 destinations, alongside our signature hospitality and award-winning onboard experience.”

The first flight on June 23rd will take off at 3:30 pm from Dubai and arrive at Ben Gurion Airport at 6 pm. The first return flight will depart Tel Aviv at 7:55 pm and arrive in Dubai at midnight.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)