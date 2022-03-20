MUST WATCH: Rav Chaim ZT”L and His Rebbetzin Recite Amen to Each Other’s Birchos Hashachar

HaRav Chaim Kanievsky zt”l and his wife, Rebbetzin Batsheva Kanievsky a”h, were well known for supporting each other in their avodas hashem and striving to come ever closer to hkb”h.

In this video, they can be seen in just such a moment, listening to and saying amen to each other as they recite birchos hashachar.

