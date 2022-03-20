MUST WATCH: Rav Chaim ZT”L and His Rebbetzin Recite Amen to Each Other’s Birchos Hashachar

HaRav Chaim Kanievsky zt”l and his wife, Rebbetzin Batsheva Kanievsky a”h, were well known for supporting each other in their avodas hashem and striving to come ever closer to hkb”h.
In this video, they can be seen in just such a moment, listening to and saying amen to each other as they recite birchos hashachar.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Very interesting thanks for sharing this!
Incidentally I found it curious how they both said the brochos at a fairly rapid pace, not at a very slow dragged out verbalization of each and every syllable like some very frum people feel it needs to be accentuated.