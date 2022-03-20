Tens Of Thousands Arrived Overnight, Slept In Shuls, Yeshivos & Homes

Tens of thousands of people began streaming to the city of Bnei Brak on Motzei Shabbos out of fear that it wouldn’t be possible to reach the city on Sunday, leading to a collapse of the public transportation system in some Charedi areas. Thousands arrived by train from Jerusalem via Tel Aviv.

In Bnei Brak, thousands of people thronged around the house on Rehov Rashbam in order to pass by the mita. At about 1 a.m., the checkpoints were breached and the crowds swarmed toward the small home on Rechov Rashbam 23.

Throughout Bnei Brak, there were people sleeping in shuls, yeshivos and private homes, with people sleeping on the benches of the Lederman shul and countless other shuls in Bnei Brak. Many Bnei Brak yeshivos hosted yeshivah bochurim from yeshivos throughout Israel and many homes opened their door to friends, relatives, and even strangers who came from afar, some even bringing their own mattresses.

At 5 a.m., thousands of police officers entered Bnei Brak to seal the entrances and exits to the city and secure the area prior to the levaya.

ביבי עדיין נצור בדירה בסמוך לבית הרב קנייבסקי. בניסיון לשחרר לחץ ולפלס דרך, המשטרה חסמה את הרחובות הסמוכים לתנועה עד ליציאתו pic.twitter.com/HJBPFVFdtU — אבי רבינא Avi Ravina (@AviRabina) March 19, 2022

The home of HaRav Chaim, z’tl, was blocked off from passersby and the mitah of HaRav Chaim, z’l, was removed for the tahara, which was performed immediately after Neitz. Members of the Chevra Kadisha and a minyan of talmidei chachamim from Lederman accompanied the mitah.

The bridge leading from the home of HaRav Chaim, zt’l to the shul was severed so as not to transfer tumas kohanim from the home to the shul.

By 11 a.m. on Sunday morning, over 1,100 buses had already arrived at the entrance to Bnei Brak.

The train to Jerusalem to Tel Aviv was completely full, with standing room only.

ברכבת מירושלים לתל אביב, אין מקום עומדים ולומדים pic.twitter.com/7tjYKNWtT1 — משה ויסברג (@moshe_nayes) March 20, 2022

גשר קוקה קולה, כעת pic.twitter.com/wduMGfeXFC — אברהם גרינצייג (@avigrin10) March 20, 2022

מנצלים כל רגע ללימוד תורה בהמתנה להלוויה. pic.twitter.com/LKbkY1PzI7 — יענקי פרבר | Yanki Farber (@yankihebrew) March 20, 2022

רגעים מאחדים בלוויה, אולי אפשר אחרת. pic.twitter.com/RkhLPHK2am — יענקי פרבר | Yanki Farber (@yankihebrew) March 20, 2022

Below is a video of a siren sounding in Bnei Brak announcing the bittul melacha.

צפירה בבני ברק של צופרי השבת כמו שהיה בהלווית הרב שך זצ"ל המכריזה על ביטול מלאכה pic.twitter.com/cQJPY6IIiN — משה ויסברג (@moshe_nayes) March 20, 2022

