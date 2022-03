A terrorist stabbed a policeman with a knife on Sunday evening near Sha’ar Shechem in the Old City of Jerusalem.

Magen Dovid Adom paramedics administered emergency medical aid to the police officer at the scene. The policeman, who is in his 20s, was lightly injured. He is conscious and his condition is stable.

A manhunt is underway for the terrorist who fled the scene after carrying out the stabbing.

This is a developing story.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)