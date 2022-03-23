MORE FREE MONEY: Democrats Want to Give Out $100 in Monthly Gas Stimulus Payments

Three Democrats in the House of Representatives have introduced a bill to give $100 stimulus checks to individuals for the rest of the year for every month in which gas in their state of residence is above $4 a gallon.

The bill, named the Gas Rebate Act of 2022, would give a $100 energy to individuals every month, as well as another $100 for every dependent – a structure similar to that used for COVID-19 stimulus checks.

Also similar to the original stimulus checks, the bill would give $100 to single tax filers making $75,000 or less and couples filing jointly who earn $150,000 or less would get $200.

“Americans are feeling the impact at the pump of Vladimir Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, and right now we must work together on commonsense policy solutions to ease the financial burden that my constituents are feeling,” bill co-sponsor Rep. Mike Thompson said.

The White House, however, isn’t quite onboard with the new gas stimulus plan.

“There’s a variety of ideas being discussed to ensure that the costs American families are feeling at the pump are as minimal as possible,” White House spokesperson Vedant Patel said. “However, gas cards being sent to the American people is not seriously under consideration. It is not an administratively feasible solution and the Biden administration is not considering this as a serious option to help American families.”

