PASS ON THE FAVOR: Detroit Chaveirim Members Make Tremendous Kiddush Hashem

Two Detroit Chaveirim members were profusely thanked by a woman whose dog had gone missing for successfully finding it, returning it, and saving the woman from potentially being scammed by an individual looking for a quick buck.

One of the Chaveirim members says he was perusing a neighborhood Facebook group and took note of a woman who posted a picture of her dog with a message saying it was missing. The woman then posted a second time, writing that someone had messaged her saying that they had her dog, but were demanding a cash reward from her in order to get her dog back.

The woman asked for a picture to prove that the person demanding money from her indeed had her dog, but they refused to send one, prompting the woman to spurn their offer and become dejected about ever seeing her dog again.

Several hours later, the Chaveirim member was driving down a main road in the neighborhood when he noticed a dog running free – the very same dog the woman said had gone missing. He immediately went on Facebook, messaging the distraught woman that he believes he had found her dog, and included his location so that the woman could come to identify it.

As he waited for the woman to arrive, the Chaveirim member’s brother, also a Detroit Chaveirim member, called him to say that he had seen the dog moments before in another area. The two of them turned their lights on and informed people in the area that a missing dog was on the loose. The dog, seeing the lights, approached the vehicles, allowing the Chaveirim members to take it and return it to the grateful woman.

Asked what he would like as a reward for finding and returning her dog, the Chaveirim member had one message for the woman: “I do not want anything in return for you. Return the favor to somebody else; be kind to the next person.”

