Putin Speaks To Bennett About Ukraine, Condemns Be’er Sheva Attack

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Wednesday about the “special military operation” in Ukraine, a statement from the Kremlin said.

Bennett “shared his assessment of the situation around Ukraine, taking into account his contacts with leaders of a number of foreign countries, and expressed several ideas in relation to the ongoing negotiations,” the statement said, as quoted by Reuters.

During the phone call, Putin expressed his condolences to the families of the victims of the terrorist attack in Be’er Sheva on Tuesday and condemned the violence.

The last phone call between the two leaders was on March 14. The Prime Minister’s Office did not comment on the latest phone call.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)