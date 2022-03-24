Watch: HaRav Chaim, Z’tl: “HaRav Shteinman Is Mistaken”

The yeshuos that HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky, z’tl, wrought could fill the pages of a long tome, with the nissim so ubiquitous that similar themes even repeat themselves.

When a Rosh Yeshivah went to HaRav Elyashiv, z’tl, with a heartbreaking shaila about a chassan who was diagnosed with cancer right before his wedding, Reb Elyashiv paskened the shaila but sent him to HaRav Chaim, z’tl, for a yeshua.

A similar scenario occurred when a kallah was diagnosed with a brain tumor two weeks before her wedding.

In a video published by a Kol Chai reporter, a friend of the father’s kallah is seen telling the sad story to HaRav Chaim, z’tl, who blessed the kallah with”Refuah sheleimah.” But that didn’t satisfy the friend, who said: “It says that ‘Tzaddik gozeir v’Hakadosh Baruch Hu Mekayeim.’ The Rav should say that she will mamash have a refuah sheleimah.”

However, Rav Chaim seemed taken aback to be called a tzaddik. “You’re looking for a tzaddik?” he said. “Tell her that if you bless her, you’ll be the tzaddik.”

The friend responded: “HaRav Aryeh Leib Shteinman, z’tl, says that the Rav is the only one in the generation who is a tzaddik gozeir. I can’t argue with HaRav Aryeh Leib.”

HaRav Chaim, zt’l responded: “Reb Aharon Leib is mistaken. What could we do?”

Interestingly, HaRav Chaim also encouraged the father’s friend to bless the kallah. The friend inquired about Reb Chaim’s advice that he should bless the kallah himself: “If I bless the kallah, it will help?” and HaRav Chaim answered: “Definitely!”

And like thousands of other stories, the story has a happy wedding and the wedding took place on time as the tumor had disappeared.

