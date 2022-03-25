WHAT’S SHE HIDING? VP Harris’ New Press Secretary Deleted Over 10,000 Tweets Before Taking Job

Vice President Kamala Harris has a new press secretary who is apparently very worried about her past. As she was being vetted by the White House, Kirsten Allen deleted over 10,000 of her tweets.

Fox News reported that Allen, Harris’ former deputy national press secretary during the 2020 primary race and current national press secretary for coronavirus response at the Department of Health and Human Services, deleted more than half her total posts between Jan. 2 and 10 this year.

Interestingly, some of the tweets that remain on her account include swipes at then-candidate Joe Biden, who fought bitterly with Harris during the campaign, and whom Harris implied was a racist.

According to Social Blade, a social media analytics company, Allen had 17,880 tweets on her account on Jan. 2, with that number plummeting to 7,286 posts just a week later.

Deleting tweets is sometimes a normal part of one’s transition to a new job, but deleting 10,000 tweets is quite unusual.

Is Kirsten Allen scared of skeletons in her closet?

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)