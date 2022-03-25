NEVER ENOUGH: Iran Rejects US Offer to Take IRGC Off Terror List if it De-Escalates Regional Activities

Iranian officials involved in indirect nuclear agreement talks with the United States have rejected demands from the U.S. for a commitment to de-escalate its activities in the region in exchange for the U.S. removing the Iran Revolutionary Guards Corps from its list of terror groups.

An agreement to restore the Obama-era nuclear deal with Iran is nearly complete, with the IRGC’s designation as a terror group being one of the last remaining points of contention.

The White House has reportedly become increasingly concerned in recent weeks and months that the fallout from a deal with Iran that would take the IRGC off its terror list would harm the Biden administration and have been cooling to the idea.

There is bipartisan opposition to the removal of the IRGC from its terrorist designation, including from Democratic Sens. Ben Cardin and Bob Menendez. Three former national security officials from the Trump administration have also called it “dangerous capitulation.”

Thus far, 49 of the 50 Republicans in the Senate have said they would not support a nuclear deal with Iran. The 50th – Senator Rand Paul – said he hasn’t made a decision but wants to see the exact details of the emerging deal before he takes a firm position.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)