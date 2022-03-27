SICK: Woman Takes Stroll with Nazi Armband in Orange County, CA

A woman wearing a Nazi armband in Orange County, California, came under intense criticism and faces possible hate crime charges.

On March 7th, the unnamed woman was spotted wearing the armband while walking past a clubhouse in Laguna Woods.

She was confronted by an 81-year-old man who demanded she remove the hateful symbol, and she responded by spewing antisemitic slurs at the man.

Another man who joined in the argument forcibly removed the armband from the woman.

Once the story became public, the woman was sharply criticized by the ADL, as well as Laguna Woods mayor Carol Moore. Police officials have also recommended that prosecutors press charges against the woman.

“The city of Laguna Woods stands firmly against antisemitism, bigotry and hate in all its forms, fully and without exception,” Moore said in the statement Friday. “The conduct alleged in the disturbance is abhorrent, inexcusable, and antithetical to the character and values of our community.

“We condemn the alleged conduct and any hateful behavior,” Moore said.

