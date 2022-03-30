Agudath Israel Commends Senate Foreign Relations Committee Vote On Confirmation Of Dr. Deborah Lipstadt

Agudath Israel of America commends the Senate Foreign Relations Committee for voting today in favor of the nomination of Dr. Deborah Lipstadt as the State Department’s Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism. Agudath Israel urges the full Senate to act swiftly to confirm the nomination and allow Dr. Lipstadt to promptly assume her responsibilities.

“As antisemitism continues to rise around the world, it is increasingly important that this position be filled as soon as possible,” said Rabbi Abba Cohen, Agudath Israel’s Vice President of Government Affairs and Washington Director. “Dr. Lipstadt’s background makes her uniquely qualified for this job, and Agudath Israel looks forward to working closely with her in the years ahead.”