Abbas Condemned Attack Only After Gantz Threatened Him

There was a motive behind Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’s surprising condemnation of the Bnei Brak terror attack.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz sent him a firm message telling him to condemn the attack or Israel will not advance the promised concessions during the upcoming Ramadan. Abbas released a statement condemning the attack less than an hour later.

Of course, Abbas’ condemnation of the attack will not stop him from making the “pay to slay” stipend to the terrorist’s family, a practice he has refused to stop despite the US pressuring him to do so.

As the wave of Arab terror engulfs Israel, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced on Sunday, during the visit of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken – who condemned “settler violence” but didn’t say a word about Palestinian violence – that the government will increase the number of entry permits into Israel for Gazans by 8,000, to a total of 20,000.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)