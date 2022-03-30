Netanyahu At Bnei Brak Shiva: Coalition Can’t Fight Terror Because Islamists are in the Government

Opposition leader and former prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu suggested that the Ra’am Party’s inclusion in the ruling government coalition is making it difficult to reign in terrorists across Israel.

“We must restore peace and security to Israeli citizens,” Netanyahu said in the wake of 11 Israelis being killed in three terror attacks over the span of eight days.

“Unfortunately, everyone sees a government dependent on the Islamic Movement isn’t doing this and probably isn’t capable of doing this,” Netanyahu added.

Netanyahu’s comments came after he paid a shiva visit to the families of two of the five victims in Tuesday’s Bnei Brak terror attack, during which he called on the government to act with a “strong hand” against terror.

