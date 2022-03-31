HATE IN FLATBUSH: Two Bochurim Attacked, Suspects Video Entire Incident

Two bochurim walking in the area of McDonald Avenue and Ave. M in Flatbush were attacked by a group of cowardly thugs passing them in a vehicle on Tuesday night.

The bochurim said they were walking on McDonald when two vehicles, a Mazda and BMW, drove by, with the occupants of the BMW shouting slurs at the teens before someone in the car apparently fired a BB gun at them and then threw an unidentified object at the boys, which hit one of them in the head.

Thankfully, neither boy was injured in the incident.

The bochurim noted that the occupants of the Mazda were videoing the entire incident as it occurred.

Flatbush Shomrim and the NYPD Hate Crimes Unit are now investigating the incident. A gray Mazda CX-9 and a white BMW X7 are being searched for as part of the investigation.

If you have any info, contact the NYPD’s 66th Precinct and Boro Park Shomrim at 718-871-6666 or Flatbush Shomrim at 718-338-9797.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)