VIDEOS: Gun Battle In Jenin: IDF Soldier Wounded, 3 Terrorists Eliminated

Terrorists opened fire at IDF soldiers on Thursday morning during an IDF operation in Jenin to detain terror suspects.

While IDF soldiers were surrounding the house of one of the suspects, gunfire began from inside the house and in the ensuing exchange of fire, three terrorists were eliminated, and over a dozen Arabs were injured.

An IDF soldier from the Duvdevan unit was lightly wounded and was evacuated to the hospital for treatment.

A large number of IDF forces raided Jenin in a rare daytime operation as part of a widespread operation to detain wanted terror suspects following a wave of terror attacks over the past week. According to a Channel 12 News report, intelligence officials have warnings of five planned terror attacks.

During the operation, the IDF arrested a number of other wanted Arabs suspected of assisting the Bnei Brak terrorist and other terror offenses.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)