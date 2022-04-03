Major Terror Attack Thwarted: Islamic Jihad Cell Eliminated, IDF Senior Commander Seriously Wounded

Three terrorists on the way to commit a major terror attack were eliminated overnight Friday in an exchange of fire with Border Police officers.

Late Friday night, Israel’s Border Police national counter-terrorism unit (Yamam) received information from the Shin Bet about a terrorist cell that was on the way to commit a major terror attack in the Shomron or central Israel, one similar to the attack in Bnei Brak.

At 1:30 a.m., Yamam officers stopped the car in which the terrorists were riding between Jenin and Tulkarem. The terrorists opened fire at the soldiers and the three terrorists were eliminated in the ensuing gun battle. Unfortunately, a Yamam commander was severely injured in the exchange of fire, and three officers were lightly injured.

A search of the terrorists’ car uncovered many weapons, ammunition and grenades.

The officer was later identified as S., a senior commander in the Yamam counter-terrorism unit, a highly decorated officer who was involved in almost every major operation to catch or eliminate terrorists in the past 20 years.

S. underwent surgery and is hospitalized in the ICU, sedated and ventilated, at Rambam Hospital in Haifa.

On Shabbos afternoon, IDF soldiers and Shin Bet operatives arrested a suspected fourth member of the terror cell in an Arab town near Tulkarem, in a rare daytime operation. An M-16 and ammunition were found in his possession.

