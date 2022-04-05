VIDEO: Jewish Man Who Was Hit, Killed by Train in Paris Was Running from Muslim Attackers

Jeremy Cohen, a 31-year-old Jew who was struck and killed by a train in Paris two months ago ran into the path of the oncoming train after being attacked by a group of Muslims, his family alleges.

Family members said that shortly after Jeremy’s death, they received shocking videos from people who were in the area that convinced them that his death was not merely an unfortunate accident.

One video shows Cohen being harassed by Muslims in the town of Bobigny near Paris, with the Jew seen trying to escape is attackers and running into a nearby street as a tram passed by.

Now, dozens of Jewish leaders in France are demanding the state to open an investigation into the incident.

“Many people have approached me following today’s publication of the dramatic documentation of this incident that took place a month and a half ago in the suburbs of Paris,” said MP Meyer Habib. “In real time the media reported on ‘a pedestrian who was run over by the light rail.’ In practice, the circumstances of the death of Jeremy Cohen, a 31-year-old religious Jew, appear to have been much more complex. The victim, who according to all the evidence wore a kippah on his head, tried to escape, as the video clearly shows, from a gang of thugs who attacked him. As he ran away from them, he did not see the tram traveling in his direction.”

“The pictures are dreadful; this is simply heartbreaking. Today I approached Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin, who confirmed to me that the French authorities are taking the issue very seriously and that the case is being dealt with by the judicial system.”

“I have also contacted the Justice Ministry and I am waiting for their response. A week before the first round of the French presidential election, a new affair against the background of covert antisemitism seems to be gaining momentum. A tragic coincidence, because today we mark five years since the horrific anti-Semitic murder of Sarah Halimi.”

In response to the stunning revelations about Jeremy’s death, prosecutors announced that they had opened a murder investigation.

“Following the death of a young man knocked down by a tram in Bobigny… an investigation was launched at the Bobigny police station initially for involuntary homicide.”

“Quickly the elements collected made it clear that a few moments before the accident, the victim had been subjected to violence. A second investigation was opened for intentional violence. … The two investigations were carried out in parallel. The hypothesis that the victim crossed the tram tracks to escape his attackers was naturally taken into account.”

“Following various contacts and an appointment with the lawyers of the victim’s family … it was decided to combine the two procedures in a single judicial file and to launch, on March 29, 2022, a judicial investigation aimed at the highest quality possible at this stage of the investigations: intentional violence that led to unintentional death,” the Bobigny prosecution’s press release concluded.

Caution: Graphic video below.

