Hamas Prevents Islamic Jihad From Firing Rockets At Israel

The leaders of the Hamas terror group in the Gaza Strip reportedly prevented the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terror group from firing rockets into Israel, Kan News reported on Monday.

According to the report, Palestinian sources said that Hamas does not currently want to engage in another Gaza-Israel conflict, or at least does not want to be forced into a conflict by the PIJ.

PIJ intended to fire into Israel in retaliation for the elimination of three of its operatives over Shabbos, when counterterrorism forces stopped a car with three terrorists on the way to commit a major terror attack. The terrorists were killed in the ensuing gun battle and four officers were injured, one seriously.

Over the past few days, Israeli security forces have arrested 14 Arabs suspected of actively planning terror attacks or inciting others to do so, Channel 12 News reported.

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi said on Monday that the IDF has thwarted at least 10 terror attacks over the past two weeks. One day later, the number had increased to 15 thwarted terror attacks, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Tuesday during a situational assessment at the Yehudah and Shomron Division base near Beit El in Binyamin. He added that at least 207 Arabs suspected of terror-related activities have been arrested over the past two weeks.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)