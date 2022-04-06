Trump Tells Historians He Lost 2020 Election

In a video interview with a panel of historians, former President Trump made his first-ever public admission that he lost the 2020 election.

“I didn’t win the election,” he said, but later added that it was “rigged.”

The interview took place last summer but the details have only been released now.

Talking about his efforts to make South Korea pay more for US defense assurances, Trump said its president Moon Jae-in was very happy that Trump lost the election.

By not winning the election,” Trump said, “he was the happiest man – I would say, in order, China was – no, Iran was the happiest.

“[Moon] was going to pay $5bn, $5bn a year. But when I didn’t win the election, he had to be the happiest – I would rate, probably, South Korea third- or fourth-happiest.”

Trump reportedly reached out to the historians for an interview to ensure that they write “an accurate book” about his presidency.

Interestingly, Trump said shortly after his interview with the historians that he wouldn’t do any more interviews for books about him.

It seems to me that meeting with authors of the ridiculous number of books being written about my very successful administration, or me, is a total waste of time,” Trump said in a statement.

“These writers are often bad people who write whatever comes to their mind or fits their agenda. It has nothing to do with facts or reality.”

