Ukrainians Reportedly Poisoning Russian Soldiers

Civilians in Ukraine are waging their own battle against invading Russian soldiers by giving them food laced with poison, according to a report.

The Ukrainian Intelligence Directorate said that civilians not involved in the fighting have been giving tainted food and drink to Russian soldiers. In one case in Kharkiv, 2 soldiers died and 28 were taken out of combat after ingesting pies “gifted” to them by Ukrainians.

Intelligence officials also said that about 500 Russian soldiers have been hospitalized after drinking tainted alcohol “of unknown origin.”

Russian soldiers are reportedly desperate for food, drink and other supplies after being given old rations to eat when entering the war. This has provided ample opportunity for Ukrainians to do the bidding of their home country and take part in the fight against the invading forces.

