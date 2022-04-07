WATCH: Zelensky Fights Back Tears as He Surveys Area Where Russia Butchered Civilians

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the town of Bucha, where Russian soldiers killed hundreds of civilians, including children, prior to their retreat to refocus on fighting for the Donbas region.

During his visit, Zelensky became visibly emotional, vowing that Putin and his troops would be punished for their war crimes.

“It’s very difficult to talk. It’s very difficult to negotiate when you see what they did here,” Zelensky said. “Every day we find people in barrels, cellars and everywhere else, some strangles, some clearly tortured.”

“These are war crimes and will be recognized by the world as genocide. You are here today and can see what happened,” he told reporters.

