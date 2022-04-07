DEEP STATE ROT: Pfizer to Get $5 Billion from $10 Billion Covid Bill

Pfizer, the pharmaceutical giant that created a Covid-19 vaccine, is set to receive nearly $5 billion from a $10 billion bill to fund efforts against Covid-19.

Officials have told Bloomberg that the U.S. government still owed Pfizer around $5 billion for 10 million courses of Covid-19 antiviral pills that it ordered in January, at the height of the omicron wave.

Republican and Democratic leadership in the Senate had agreed on a $10 billion Covid bill, but Senate Republicans on Tuesday blocked the measure from advancing as they demand Democrats agree to a vote on an immigration-related amendment.

The White House had been asking Congress for a $22.5 billion bill to pay for its Covid-19 efforts, but Senate Democrats were forced by Republicans to cut it down.

“The bill is a start,” said White House Covid-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients. “Congress must keep working to immediately provide additional funding for our remaining domestic needs.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)